AUTHORITIES STEP IN AND CLEAN UP GARBAGE AT SAPPHIRE

Stephy Anius July 3, 2019

The Sapphire Estate located about a mile off the village of Laborie had become a dumping site for the community. However, following an HTS News4orce exclusive, the authorities stepped in to restore the area to its former status as a scenic venue.

 

One comment

  1. G
    July 3, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    So why is it so hard for them to drop their shit at the dump

