Students Of The Augier Combined School Were Given A Rare Lesson On Anti Bullying. The Idea Was To Ensure That The Students Resist Becoming Bullies And Learn How To Cope When They Are The Victims Of This Anti Social Behaviour. Students Were Also Exposed To Sexual Health Issues As Well.

