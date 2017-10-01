Auditions open for Caribbean Youth Fest

APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED NO LATER THAN NOV. 17.

Talented artistes from Saint Lucia once again have the opportunity to showcase their abilities at Caribbean Youth Fest.

The annual competition has provided the opportunity to hundreds of young Saint Lucian musicians over the past years, and this year it is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

Youth Fest invites young Saint Lucians aged 10 to 29 to submit original audition audio tracks, from which the judges will select competitors for the Dec. 17 finals. Eight artistes in the teen category (10-19) and eight artistes in the twenties category (20-29) will compete for first and second place in each category, for the coveted title of Youth Star 2017.

Artistes will choose their own genre—whether gospel, dancehall, reggae, calypso, soca, rap, hip hop, rhythm and blues, country and emerging local genres.

Applications for auditioning and original tracks must be submitted to Youth Fest no later than Nov. 17.

For details and application forms, visit www.caribyouthfest.com; Facebook: @YouthFest Caribbean; or contact 723.9015 / 584.1051 / 489.7003 / 454.3486.