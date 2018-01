While Castries hosted 2-days of Assou Square fun and games, Vieux-Fort south was bustling with activity from face painting; to bouncy castles and dance acts.

Local bands and artists also graced the stage. Last year the Vieux-Fort Assou Square celebrations made a comeback after a recent break.

The event commenced on New Year’s day at 2:00 pm and ended at midnight Tuesday, January 2nd.

Organizers have been touting the 2017 Vieux-Fort south Assou Square festivities a success.