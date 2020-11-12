ASPIRE ARTEMIS FOUNDATION AND MICROSOFT DIGITAL LITERACY CAMPAIGN 20OCTOBER

COVID-19 has
significantly interrupted
the nature of learning
shifting most of our
activities online, but
without much training on
how to utilize the digital
technologies, many
students have been left
behind.
With this in mind
Microsoft and the Aspire
Artemis Foundation are
launching a digital skills
training initiative to get
your digital skills on par.
This initiative consists of
monthly Cloud Skill
challenges as well as
monthly training
workshops, access to
mentors and prizes. At
the end of the month,
there will be a
leaderboard reflecting
those who have made
the most points in their
learning journey.
Student winners will be
selected to further their
training and get access
to the corporate mentors
and monthly training
workshops.
Before students are able
to gain access to the
prizes and mentors, you
will have to complete an
entire online training
course and have
completed 5 Microsoft
Learn training courses.
This is a mandatory prerequisite. The first
challenge will commence
on October 20th and end
on November 17th
THE TRAINING IS
ABSOLUTELY FREE!
Participants will then gain
access to a network of
other like minded peers
to further their cross
collaboration and growth.
PRIZES
Win swag and prizes
including a chance to be
a featured participant in
one of our next Digital
Transformation and
Aspire Artemis Foundation and Microsoft Digital Literacy Campaign 20OCTOBERSTEAM symposia.
