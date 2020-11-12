ASPIRE ARTEMIS FOUNDATION AND MICROSOFT DIGITAL LITERACY CAMPAIGN 20OCTOBER

COVID-19 has

significantly interrupted

the nature of learning

shifting most of our

activities online, but

without much training on

how to utilize the digital

technologies, many

students have been left

behind.

With this in mind

Microsoft and the Aspire

Artemis Foundation are

launching a digital skills

training initiative to get

your digital skills on par.

This initiative consists of

monthly Cloud Skill

challenges as well as

monthly training

workshops, access to

mentors and prizes. At

the end of the month,

there will be a

leaderboard reflecting

those who have made

the most points in their

learning journey.

Student winners will be

selected to further their

training and get access

to the corporate mentors

and monthly training

workshops.

Before students are able

to gain access to the

prizes and mentors, you

will have to complete an

entire online training

course and have

completed 5 Microsoft

Learn training courses.

This is a mandatory prerequisite. The first

challenge will commence

on October 20th and end

on November 17th

THE TRAINING IS

ABSOLUTELY FREE!

Participants will then gain

access to a network of

other like minded peers

to further their cross

collaboration and growth.

PRIZES

Win swag and prizes

including a chance to be

a featured participant in

one of our next Digital

Transformation and

Aspire Artemis Foundation and Microsoft Digital Literacy Campaign 20OCTOBERSTEAM symposia.