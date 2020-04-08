Bandits struck another small-shop in the south of the Saint Lucia during the 24-hour nation-wide curfew. Criminal elements have been reportedly using the public health quarantine and stay-at-home orders, as a cover to commit property crime.
Bandits struck another small-shop in the south of the Saint Lucia during the 24-hour nation-wide curfew. Criminal elements have been reportedly using the public health quarantine and stay-at-home orders, as a cover to commit property crime.
A pandemic and a global recessions have been described as a double-whammy for small states …