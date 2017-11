Armed Robbers make off with $27k from Going Places Travel Agency

Police investigators are probing a suspected robbery that occurred at the Rodney Bay branch of Going Places Travel Agency on November 10.

An estimated $27,000 was stolen by up to three suspected robbers who witnesses say were masked and armed with guns.

The incident according to police insiders was captured on CCTV cameras inside and in the vicinity of the business.

It is unclear what means was used by the robbers to get away.

No injuries were reported during the Going Places heist.