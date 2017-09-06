Armed Domino’s Pizza Robbers Remain at-Large, Gun Toting Civilian Involved in Deadly Shootout

Police have not disclosed the identity of the civilian who attempted the foil the violent attempted armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza at Choc, Estate which has left one man dead.

Urias Dwight Compton, a 42-year-old resident of Corinth, Gros Islet worked security and was stationed at the typically bustling commercial complex on September 5.

Compton confronted the robbers both said to be armed with guns and a firefight ensued. Compton was shot multiple times about the body and succumbed at hospital.

Reports from the Criminal Investigations Department [CID] confirmed an armed civilian stepped in and exchanged fire with the robbery suspects. Police say the civilian shot and injured at least one of the assailants who fled the scene.

The suspected robbers remain at-large. One eyewitness, whose identity has been withheld, gave HTS News4orce details on the brazen gunfight at Caribbean Cinemas. [Watch video]

The shooting death of Urias Dwight Compton is the 35th recorded homicide.