The Mayor of Castries Peterson Francis says parking meters will be in place in the capital by September this year. Speaking to reports on Wednesday, Mayor Francis says this will be part of the overall plan to modernize the city of Castries.
The Mayor of Castries Peterson Francis says parking meters will be in place in the capital by September this year. Speaking to reports on Wednesday, Mayor Francis says this will be part of the overall plan to modernize the city of Castries.
The opposition St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has taken issue with the wife of the …