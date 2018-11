ARE SLU WORKERS ON CANNABIS FARMS VIOLATING LOCAL LAWS?

Labor Minister Stephenson King has expressed concern about whether nationals working on Canada’s cannabis farms are in violation of local cannabis laws.

Saint Lucians and Grenadians are currently employed on cannabis farms through the Canada-Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit