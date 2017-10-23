Antiguan MP Asot Michael detained in the UK

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Asot Michael has been detained in the UK by Metropolitan Police.

OBSERVER media has learnt that Michael was taken into custody some time between yesterday and today when he arrived there on a British Airways flight.

Government’s Chief of Staff, Lionel “Max” Hurst confirmed the information moments ago. Hurst said he does not have details yet as to why the minister was detained.

OBSERVER media was also told an emergency Cabinet meeting was called since the government learned of his detention.