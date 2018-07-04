Anticipated national address on healthcare tonight

[Press release] The Government of Saint Lucia will this evening update the People of Saint Lucia on plans to provide affordable, quality health care for all.

In a Special Address, scheduled to air at 8:00 P.M. on the National Television Network and simultaneously on local TV and radio stations, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet, will speak to the nation about the state of our health care system and the Government’s plans specifically for National Health Insurance, the operations of the Owen King-EU Hospital and St. Jude Hospital.

The Prime Minister will be joined by key ministers in the process: Minister for Health and Wellness, Senator the Honourable Mary Isaac and Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Honourable Guy Joseph. Each Minister will also update the nation on their roles in the health care sector and on current and future areas of focus related to health care.

Saint Lucians are invited to tune in at 8:00PM this Wednesday July 4TH. The broadcast will also be available online via the following:

NTN – http://www.govt.lc/portal-launch

Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/

Office of the Prime Minister Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/opmsaintlucia/

Government of Saint Lucia Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4al3A_gysYEIzAM1L2qZbg

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

