ANSE LA RAYE RESIDENTS ARRESTED AT RIVER BASH

Saint Lucians appear to be letting their guard down in the face of the very deadly Covid-19 pandemic. There have been reports of increased socializing and unauthorized motorized traffic during curfew hours during the past two weeks. One disturbing incident has caught the attention of the authorities-a river lime in the community of Anse La Raye on Sunday which was broken up by police. The cabinet of ministers was reportedly scheduled to discuss the status of the partial shutdown on Monday following a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases.