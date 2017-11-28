ANSE LA RAYE FISH FRY IS BACK

The popular Anse-la-Raye Fish Fry Friday has been revived and will recommence on Friday, December 1st. The event stopped over 6 months ago.

The Friday night lime affords locals and visitors the opportunity to experience a wide variety of seafood dishes. Anse-la-Raye/Canaries MP and Tourism Minister Dominic made the announcement on Monday during the weekly pre-cabinet media conference.

Fedee says there is a packed entertainment itinerary for the renewed Friday Street party.

The Friday Fish is not the only seafood fiesta on the island. Dennery also hosts a similar event on Saturdays.