A certified prosthetist is helping St. Lucia leverage the benefits of new limb technology.
Owner of Indiana prosthetic center Jim Dewees decided to provide his expertise to those in need after an accident left him an amputee.
A certified prosthetist is helping St. Lucia leverage the benefits of new limb technology.
Owner of Indiana prosthetic center Jim Dewees decided to provide his expertise to those in need after an accident left him an amputee.
Press Release In recognition of Reading Month 2018, The Castries Central Youth and Sports Council …