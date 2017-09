Over 1500 American students descended on Saint Lucia over the weekend in order to be repatriated to the United States.

The students all attend the Ross University located in Dominica seeking to escape the storm-ravaged country.

Some students started arriving via boat on Friday night, a process which continued throughout the weekend.

HTS News4orce was on hand when the first of Saturday’s ferries arrived at about 11:00 pm that night.