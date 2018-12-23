Home / News Updates / AMERICAN AIRLINES RE-INTRODUCES TWO FLIGHTS PER DAY TO ST LUCIA

AMERICAN AIRLINES RE-INTRODUCES TWO FLIGHTS PER DAY TO ST LUCIA

Stephy Anius December 22, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The tourism sector is excited about the announcement that American Airlines has re-introduced two flights per day To St. Lucia. Following a ten year break, the additional flights are a welcome boost to the travel and tourism sectors.

