AMERICAN AIRLINES RE-INTRODUCES TWO FLIGHTS PER DAY TO ST LUCIA

The tourism sector is excited about the announcement that American Airlines has re-introduced two flights per day To St. Lucia. Following a ten year break, the additional flights are a welcome boost to the travel and tourism sectors.
