Ambris urges teammates to remain focused

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica — Sunil Ambris is urging his West Indies ‘A’ teammates to stick to the plan when they face Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the second four-day ‘Test’ starting today at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Ambris hit his fourth first-class hundred of 106 to anchor Windies ‘A’ to 364 for eight declared in their first innings and pave the way for an innings and 13-run victory in the rain-interrupted first match which ended last Saturday.

“We stuck to the task very well and we played as a team in the first ‘Test’,” said the 24-year-old batsman.

“The guys were very focused all the way through and it was a total team effort. We just need do the same thing in this game as we did in the previous match.

“We just need to continue to stick to the game plan [and] play as a team,” Ambris added.

He said it was not his best individual performance but one that was important in the context of the game.

“It was a good innings, but it was not my best first-class hundred. It was good in the context of the game. I was able to score at a good clip and most of the other batsmen in the match were not able to accomplish the same thing and that helped to set the tone for our solid first-innings total.

“I was just trying to be positive and put away the bad balls, try to play the ball on each merit and score in the right areas. There were times when I had to be patient and grind hard, and there were times when I was scoring easily, freely.

“Facing up to their spinners was not something that was too hard. I am accustomed to playing spin bowling in our regional competitions. We have good-quality spinners in the Caribbean,” the Vincentian reasoned.

Ambris said there is motivation for every player to want to give of their best in this match, since Windies ‘A’ are boosted by the 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and also have the chance to wrap up the series with victory in the second encounter.

He also noted the possibility of selection to the senior side.

“It would be good for all of us,” he said. “I have seen articles where the selectors have indicated there are spots in the Test side up for grabs, so if the guys do well, it will be good not only for us a collective group of players, but also individually going forward.”