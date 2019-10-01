Amber Guyger: US ex-cop who killed neighbour found guilty

A US former police officer who killed her neighbour inside his Dallas home after finishing her patrol has been found guilty of murder.

Amber Guyger, 31, argued that she shot Botham Jean, 26, after mistakenly thinking she was in her own flat and that he was an intruder.

The verdict comes after a tense seven-day trial in which Guyger admitted: “I shot an innocent man.”

The four-year police veteran is facing a possible life sentence in prison.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

