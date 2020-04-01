ALTERNATIVE NUMBERS FOR COVID-19 ASSISTANCE

On the evening of March 31st 2020, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Honourable Allen Chastanet announced a 24 hour curfew from the 1st – 7th April 2020. The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is the leading unit for the provision of relief packages to the vulnerable island wide.

At this time, the Government of Saint Lucia notes that the “311” emergency hotline is being flooded and experiencing challenges. A team from FLOW is actively working on restoring the lines and rectifying this issue.

The public is hereby advised that other numbers have been made available for any COVID-19 related health concerns or issues. Please note that these numbers are to be used when one feels unwell and will receive a “Tele-Triage Service” the medical personel will then advise on actions moving forward based on the virtual assessment. The numbers are as follows:

COVID-19 Tele-Triage Support Contact List