ALTERNATIVE NUMBERS FOR COVID-19 ASSISTANCE

On the evening of March 31st 2020, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Honourable Allen Chastanet announced a 24 hour curfew from the 1st – 7th April 2020. The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is the leading unit for the provision of relief packages to the vulnerable island wide.
At this time, the Government of Saint Lucia notes that the “311” emergency hotline is being flooded and experiencing challenges. A team from FLOW is actively working on restoring the lines and rectifying this issue.
The public is hereby advised that other numbers have been made available for any COVID-19 related health concerns or issues. Please note that these numbers are to be used when one feels unwell and will receive a “Tele-Triage Service” the medical personel will then advise on actions moving forward based on the virtual assessment. The numbers are as follows:
COVID-19 Tele-Triage Support Contact List
|No.
|Support Team Members
|Government Issued Contact #
|1
|Clinical Support
|518 5849
|2
|Clinical Support
|518 4128
|3
|Clinical Support
|518 4095
|4
|Clinical Support
|518 4150
|5
|Clinical Support
|518 7886
|6
|Clinical Support
|518 4083
|7
|Clinical Support
|722 6435
|8
|Clinical Support
|722 7788
|9
|Clinical Support
|723 0663
|10
|Clinical Support
|722 6485
|11
|Clinical Support
|722 6403
|12
|Clinical Support
|518 9942
|13
|Clinical Support
|722 6428
|14
|Clinical Support
|518 1919
|15
|Clinical Support
|722 6519
|16
|Clinical Support
|518 1952
|17
|Clinical Support
|723 0680
|18
|Clinical Support
|722 6581
|19
|Clinical Support
|518 1460
|20
|Clinical Support
|518 1461
|21
|Psychological Support
|518 4157
|22
|Respiratory Clinic—Gros-Islet Poly Clinic
|518 4127
|23
|Respiratory Clinic—Vieux Fort
|518 5881
|24
|Respiratory Clinic—Dennery
|518 5695
|25
|Respiratory Clinic—Soufriere
|518 1905
|26
|Respiratory Clinic—La Clery
|723 0712
|27
|Respiratory Clinic—Victoria Hospital
|518 4101