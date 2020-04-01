Home / Breaking News / ALTERNATIVE NUMBERS FOR COVID-19 ASSISTANCE

ALTERNATIVE NUMBERS FOR COVID-19 ASSISTANCE

Allin Fevrier April 1, 2020 Breaking News Leave a comment

On the evening of March 31st 2020, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Honourable Allen Chastanet announced a 24 hour curfew from the 1st – 7th April 2020. The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is the leading unit for the provision of relief packages to the vulnerable island wide.

At this time, the Government of Saint Lucia notes that the “311” emergency hotline is being flooded and experiencing challenges. A team from FLOW is actively working on restoring the lines and rectifying this issue.

The public is hereby advised that other numbers have been made available for any COVID-19 related health concerns or issues. Please note that these numbers are to be used when one feels unwell and will receive a “Tele-Triage Service” the medical personel will then advise on actions moving forward based on the virtual assessment. The numbers are as follows:

COVID-19  Tele-Triage Support Contact List

No. Support Team Members Government Issued Contact #
1 Clinical Support 518 5849
2 Clinical Support 518 4128
3 Clinical Support 518 4095
4 Clinical Support 518 4150
5 Clinical Support 518 7886
6 Clinical Support 518 4083
7 Clinical Support 722 6435
8 Clinical Support 722 7788
9 Clinical Support 723 0663
10 Clinical Support 722 6485
11 Clinical Support 722 6403
12 Clinical Support 518 9942
13 Clinical Support 722 6428
14 Clinical Support 518 1919
15 Clinical Support 722 6519
16 Clinical Support 518 1952
17 Clinical Support 723 0680
18 Clinical Support 722 6581
19 Clinical Support 518 1460
20 Clinical Support 518 1461
21 Psychological Support 518 4157
22 Respiratory Clinic—Gros-Islet Poly Clinic 518 4127
23 Respiratory  Clinic—Vieux Fort 518 5881
24 Respiratory Clinic—Dennery 518 5695
25 Respiratory Clinic—Soufriere 518 1905
26 Respiratory Clinic—La Clery 723 0712
27 Respiratory Clinic—Victoria Hospital 518 4101

