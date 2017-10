National Security Minister Hermangild Francis says he is satisfied that operations at the Bordelais Correctional Facility are going well, since the arrival of inmates from the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

21 BVI inmates were transferred To Saint Lucia after Hurricane Irma caused extensive damage to the prison in Tortola.

The move was met with criticism from some quarters, but Francis says – so far, so good.

