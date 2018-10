The Mother Of Dallas Police Shooting Victim Botham Jean Will This Month Be Honored By One Of The World’s Most Celebrated Houses Of Worship. Mrs. Allison Jean Has Been Selected By ‘God’s Leading Ladies’ Of Evangelist’s T.D Jakes’ The Potters House As The 2018 ‘Woman Of Grace.” It Comes Amid Continued Praise Of Jean’s Courage, Composure And Grace Amid Tragic Loss.

