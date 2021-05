It was one year ago this week that George Flyod took his last breath under the weight of the knee of a police officer in the united states. The haunting video of the killing sparked a world wide movement against racial injustice. Allison jean knows all too well the perils of racial inequality after losing her son Botham Jean in September 2018. Hts NewsForce spoke to Allison Jean on the changes brought about by the deaths of George Floyd and her son Botham Jean.