ALLEN CHASTANET TO GO TO CONVENTION UNOPPOSED

The top spots on the executive of the United Workers Party were un-opposed at the November 11th Conference of Delegates held in Vieux-Fort.

Allen Chastanet according UWP insiders, again secured the nod for the post of Political Leader heading into the party’s national convention carded for December 9th.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit