The ruling United Workers Party held its 40th convention in Marigot on Sunday. There were no surprises in the leadership of the party, as the life of the previous executive was simply extended for another year. Sunday’s convention was held at the mid-way point in the life of the Allen Chastanet led administration. It was an opportunity for the UWP to look back on its performance, as well as to disclose its plans for the remaining two and a half years.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit