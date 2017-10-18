All Set for nnou manjé, dansé, chanté en kwéyòl (pou Chacom)

PRESS RELEASE: Preparations for hosting the annual kweyol song competition, Annou manjé, dansé, chanté en kwéyòl (pou Chacom) as it has been dubbed, is almost complete.

This evening from 5:00 pm the judges who have been given the responsibility to adjudicate at this prestigious event, will meet in a forum to familiarize themselves with the judging criteria to be used and to make any last minute amendments if necessary.

This year’s panel of judges is a diversified grouping of experience and youth under the leadership of chief judge Claude Paul.

The competition in this event has always had 2 factors: the written piece – which encourages participants to learn to write and present in kweyol and the performance on the song on the night of competition. The winner of the written piece will take home EC$2,500.00 whilst the winner of the song competition will be awarded EC$5,000.00.

The Annou manjé, dansé, chanté en kwéyòl takes place this Thursday October 19 at the National Cultural Center from 8:00 pm and is being held as part of the official celebration of Arts & Heritage Month which falls under the Soleil Summer Festival umbrella.