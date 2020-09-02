All of Saint Lucia’s covid-19 patients have recovered. But public health officials warn that this is no time for the nation to rest on its laurels given the continued threat of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.
All of Saint Lucia’s covid-19 patients have recovered. But public health officials warn that this is no time for the nation to rest on its laurels given the continued threat of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.
The 758 pride celebration has been hailed a success. The LGBTQ community held its second …