The George Odlum Stadium – home of the St. Jude Hospital comes into focus once again as the facility prepares to host this weekend’s Windward Islands School Sports.

The air quality was a grave concern over the past few weeks resulting in the repair works to the roof being halted. Steps are being taken to minimize the impact on persons visiting the stadium for the games.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit