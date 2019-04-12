The Attorney General’s office has confirmed that public service minister Dr. Ubaldus Raymond has proceeded on leave.
A statement from the office says the government of St. Lucia is investigating recent information surrounding the minister.
The Attorney General’s office has confirmed that public service minister Dr. Ubaldus Raymond has proceeded on leave.
A statement from the office says the government of St. Lucia is investigating recent information surrounding the minister.
Just one month after its launch, the Botham Jean Foundation has started its mission of …