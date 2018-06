Agriculture officials are gaining information on how agro-ecology can be used as a sustainable and productive farming system.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is conducting a national consultation on the farming method.

The approach integrates plants, animals, humans and the environment into farming, while taking social aspects into consideration.

