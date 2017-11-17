The Agriculture Ministry hosted a conference with a donor agency in Saint Lucia to getting financial backing to achieve its policy goals.
The meeting is a follow up to the Ministry’s post Budget meeting with IICA and stakeholders in May/June 2016.
The Agriculture Ministry hosted a conference with a donor agency in Saint Lucia to getting financial backing to achieve its policy goals.
The meeting is a follow up to the Ministry’s post Budget meeting with IICA and stakeholders in May/June 2016.
The Senior Communications Officer in the office of the Prime Minister Nicole Mc. Donald, has …