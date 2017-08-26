Home / Top Stories / Agriculture Minister Touts IICA Assistance

Joachim Duplessis August 26, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph says small states like Saint Lucia need all the help they can get to boost production and enhance food security.
He is hoping that the Inter-American Institute for Co-Operation on Agriculture (IICA), will continue to assist Saint Lucia to meet its agricultural goals.
Minister joseph was speaking following a meeting with one of the candidates for the post of IICA director general.

