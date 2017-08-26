Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph says small states like Saint Lucia need all the help they can get to boost production and enhance food security.
He is hoping that the Inter-American Institute for Co-Operation on Agriculture (IICA), will continue to assist Saint Lucia to meet its agricultural goals.
Minister joseph was speaking following a meeting with one of the candidates for the post of IICA director general.
Agriculture Minister Touts IICA Assistance
