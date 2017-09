The Acting Prime Minister Has Defended the Decision to Shut Down Saint Lucia On the Eve of The Passage of Hurricane Maria and Resume Commercial Activity on September 19.

The Monster Storm Wrought Untold Damage in Dominica With a Direct Hit as A Category 5 Hurricane on Monday Night.

Lenard Montoute Has Also Admonished Some Saint Lucians Who Continue to Display a Cavalier Attitude Towards Dangerous Weather Systems.