Advocacy Group VF4Cs Pen Letter to Economic Development Minister, “Anxious” for Completion of St. Jude Hospital

Re: Completion of the Reconstruction and Commissioning of St. Jude Hospital

The members of the Vieux-Fort Concerned Citizens Coalition for Change (VF4Cs) are anxious to see the completion of the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project (SJHRP) and the commissioning of that facility in the shortest possible time so that it can continue to provide quality and affordable health care services to citizens of Saint Lucia, particularly those resident in Vieux-Fort and other districts in the south of the island.

There has been heightened expectation that this objective will be achieved sometime next year following the recommendations of the Interim Report – Audit of the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project. However, there is a current national debate on the status of the facility under reconstruction/redevelopment fueled by engineers and medical professionals who have had the opportunity to tour the facility or connected to it since the commencement of the SJHRP. In all this, the residents of Vieux-Fort and other southern districts, who will be the main beneficiaries of the SJHRP, are yet to be given an opportunity to tour the facility so as to gain a proper understanding of the vision plan for SJH and develop a visual appreciation of the stage of completion of the project towards the realization of that plan.

It is in this regard that the VF4Cs would like to request your permission for two representative groups, each consisting of 10 southern-based residents, to visit the facility before October 31, 2017. From these visits the representatives should be better informed to contribute meaningfully, to local community and national debate/discussions, on the most practical and sensible way forward for the completion of the vision plan for SJH.

The VF4Cs welcomes your approach to give various stakeholders a first-hand view of the status of the SJHRP and to share their observations and comments with the general public. Admittedly, these observations and comments have, more often than not, highlighted inadequacies, deficiencies, errors or omissions. The courtesy of a guided tour needs to be extended to the citizens in the south who have waited patiently for nearly eight years for the reconstruction/redevelopment and commissioning of SJH. The VF4Cs would like to think that this is part of your strategy for engaging as many stakeholders as possible in the discussion on the future of SJH and looks forward to your positive consideration to the above request.

Yours sincerely,

Julius James

Member- VF4Cs

Cedar Heights

Vieux-Fort

Tel: 454-5366

cc: Mr. Philip Dalsou, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Development, Housing, Urban

Renewal, Transport & Civil Aviation

Senator Mary Isaac, Minister of Health & Wellness

Dr. Kenny D. Anthony, Parliamentary Representative, Vieux-Fort South

Dr. Ulric Mondesir, Chairman, St. Jude Hospital Board of Management