ADJODHA FAMILY ISSUES STATEMENT ON FIRE IN CASTRIES

Press Release:– The Board of Directors and Management of Joseph Adjodha and Company Limited would like to convey our gratitude and appreciation to the Police, Fire Department, and general public for their assistance and support during this time.

We are deeply grateful to all of you. The unfortunate destruction of our iconic and historic building in the centre of Castries has been extremely difficult for us.

As a family run and operated business, this building was not only about finance, but it is a part of our identity as a family, and as people who are part of a community within the heart of the city.

Over the years many ventures were borne in our building, and we have seen many ideas come to life. Our building represented a chance for new possibilities for us and for others. It is with all of this in mind that we send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has come forward to express their support and encouragement.

We also acknowledge the loss felt by the business proprietors and staff , and our own staff members who depended on our building for their livelihood. Moving forward, while we are deeply saddened by the loss, we look forward to continuing our business with the true spirit of our family, to reimagine a positive future not just for ourselves but for the city of Castries and it’s people.

We note that a number of persons are asking for the history of the building and we will make available a small feature on this soon. Your desire to honour the memory of our building and what it represented means a lot to us. Finally, we ask the press for their kind consideration and respect for our privacy at this time.