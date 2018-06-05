Addressing student/teacher needs topped SISSS agenda during Minister visit

[Press release] On Wednesday May 30th, 2018, The Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development Hon. Dr. Gale T.C Rigobert visited the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School as part of the school’s Reading Month Activities.

Minister Rigobert was warmly received by the Administration, staff and students of the institution.

In addressing the students’ body, she expressed her love for education and her passion and commitment for the holistic development of every student. She reiterated the need for the students to read and encouraged them to become avid readers. She also reminded them of their responsibility to be good ambassadors of the school by their deportment. The administration and staff were praised for their hard work and commitment to educating the students. Dr. Rigobert also reminded the students of the consistent growth of the learning institution as it celebrates its Twenty-fifth Anniversary.

Minister Rigobert concluded her address with the reading of a meaningful excerpt to the student body.

Staff and students expressed their gratitude to the Minister with the presentation of tokens to her.

This visit greatly impacted the students and it reinforced the “I am Special” Campaign; as it indeed enabled the students to see themselves as “special”.

The minister also met with the administration and staff in which she expressed her commitment to the further development of the school. During a very fitting dialogue session, the staff articulated some of their concerns at the school. The minister assured the staff that within her capacity, she will do her best to address their needs.

The Sir Ira Simmons Family is extremely grateful for the minister’s visit and the opportunity to communicate with her. The principal and staff were elated to have the Minister at the school and say a special thank you, to the Minister for making the school one of her priorities.

