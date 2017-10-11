A local women’s rights activist has expressed her disappointment in what she believes is the nation’s lack-luster observance of International Day of The Girl Child.
Since 2012, October 11th has been marked as the international day of the girl.
A local women’s rights activist has expressed her disappointment in what she believes is the nation’s lack-luster observance of International Day of The Girl Child.
Since 2012, October 11th has been marked as the international day of the girl.
PRESS RELEASE: “Working together to save our country from a reckless and uncaring government” Salutations …