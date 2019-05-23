ACTING PRESIDENT AND CEO OF OPIC VISITS ST LUCIA

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Overseas Private Investment Corporation OPIC, David Bohigian is part of a team on a short visit to St. Lucia. The visit was made possible by United States President Donald Trump, who made the promise to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet during his recent visit to the USA to meet President Trump. The OPIC CEO says he is excited about the prospects of investing in St. Lucia.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says that the team was taken on a site visit to the South of the island and other locations. Prime Minister Chastanet says he is excited about the potential of OPIC investing in St. Lucia.