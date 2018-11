A Dire Warning Has Been Issued By The United Nations Latest Climate Change Report. According To The Findings, Carbon Emissions Are On The Rise For The First Time In Years. This Has Dire Consequences For The Environment. Vulnerable Island States Like St. Lucia Are Expected To Face The Brunt Of The Effects Of Climate Change.

