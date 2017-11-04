9 people homeless after Faux-a-Chaux Fire

A fire has displaced nine people in the Faux-a-Chaux community in Castries.

The fire victims who include seven children told HTS News4roce they were alerted to the blaze around 1:10 am November 4.

Natalie Ferdinand’s home was completely destroyed. Ferdinand, mother of six of the now displaced children, described hearing an explosion she believed came from a nearby structure. The blast Ferdinand said was accompanied by an unrelenting inferno that quickly engulfed her wooden home.

Little was spared by the flames. News4orce interviewed Natalie Ferdinand with her children at the scene of where their home once stood. With just the clothes on their backs, the family is at the mercy of the public.

The fire affected three homes. The Fire Service reportedly responded with two appliances – one of which Ferdinand said ran out of water.

Fire officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.