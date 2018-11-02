Home / Sports / 8TH ANNUAL VETERANS FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED

Liz-Anne De Beauville November 2, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

Veterans In Sports Inc. officially launched the 8th annual football competition at the Harbor Club in Rodney Bay under the theme “Leading the way.” Veterans Football features senior sportsmen, former national players and other football fans in friendly rivalry. This year, the competition will see a record 22 teams.

Alvin Malakhan is the tournament’s CEO.

Veterans In Sports Inc. focuses on more than just Football. The organization will host its first ever “Kick For a Cure” in a bid to assist cancer patients. 

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development & Sports, Donavon Williams gave the special address. He lauded the organizers for their hard work over the years.

