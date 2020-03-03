8 YEAR OLD DIES AT HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT BY VEHICLE

An 8-year-old boy is dead. He passed away at hospital after he was hit by a moving vehicle just as he disembarked a commuter bus. The student at the Pierrot combined school is being remembered as a bright young man with sharp wit. It’s a painful reminder of the inherent dangers of navigating Saint Lucia’s roadways which has recorded an uptick in mishaps.
The grandmother needs to take blame for negligence. The driver stopped to put down the child he was already across the road when the granny called him. Instead of looking up n down he just run across