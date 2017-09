The 7th annual Caribbean Development Education Program was intended to build internal capacity within the credit union movement, to provide better services to customers.

CaribDe is a development course for current and rising credit union leaders, 40 years and under.

This year the forum was held on Wednesday, September 20th at the Villa Santa Maria, Coubaril, Castries under the theme; “Celebrating Volunteerism”. It touched on ways to enhance credit unions competitiveness within the sector.