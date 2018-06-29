Home / News Updates / 758 CULINARY TEAM IS BACK FROM TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN

758 CULINARY TEAM IS BACK FROM TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN

Rehani Isidore June 29, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

St. Lucia’s culinary team returned home from Miami on Thursday 28 June with a handful of medals; after competing in the 2018 taste of the Caribbean contest.

The team faced over a dozen teams in this year’s cooking show down.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

DIFFERENTLY-ABLED COMMUNITY GETS WHEELCHAIR REPAIR CENTRE

The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities this week declared the doors of …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: