SLP candidate for choiseul/Saltibus Pauline Prospere says her comments about the current MP were not meant to reduce his representation in the constituency. Prospere lost to the incumbent at the July 26th 2021 general elections.
SLP candidate for choiseul/Saltibus Pauline Prospere says her comments about the current MP were not meant to reduce his representation in the constituency. Prospere lost to the incumbent at the July 26th 2021 general elections.
Would you like to see the two victorious independent candidates in Cabinet? Best free …