Front-liners have begun receiving the first shots of the Astra-Zeneca covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday February 17th the health ministry officially rolled out the national covid-19 immunization program.
Chief medical officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George cautions Saint Lucians not to let their guards down. …