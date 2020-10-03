Independent and opposition senators were again noticeably absent from another sitting of senate. However, the UWP administration would not sit by idly, instead swearing in three new senators, without what some observers claim was a proper quorum.
Independent and opposition senators were again noticeably absent from another sitting of senate. However, the UWP administration would not sit by idly, instead swearing in three new senators, without what some observers claim was a proper quorum.
Via NY Times WASHINGTON — President Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and the first lady, Melania …