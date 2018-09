A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rattled Saint Lucia Hours After Tropical Storm Kirk Moved Away On September 28th. The National Emergency Management Organization [NEMO] Has Reiterated Appeals To The Public To Ensure Their Disaster Plans Factor In The Unknowns.

