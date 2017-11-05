5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Eastern Caribbean

(CMC) — A powerful 5.7 earthquake was felt in sections of Trinidad and Tobago and as far north as St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus says the quake was felt around 11:00 am, approximately 68 kilometres northwest of Tobago and 84 kilometres southeast of Grenada.

The Seismic Research Centre centre says in the twin island republic the quake was felt in the towns of Arima, Carapichaima, El Dorado, San Juan, Barataria and Valsayn.

Elsewhere in the region, residents in St Vincent and Grenadines and Grenada reported feeling strong tremors.

So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries.