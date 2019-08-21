Proud Saint Lucian Completes Leadership training in China

Via Saint Lucia Times

Saint Lucian Shermean Shermeyan Anika Perpie has successfully completed a unique training programme in youth leadership in the People’s Republic of China.

The announcement was made by Vieux Fort North MP, Moses ‘Musa’ Jn Baptiste on the official Facebook page of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

“It is always a pleasure to see young people, from Saint Lucia generally and Vieux Fort North in particular, grow from strength to strength, over a period of time,” Jn Baptiste wrote.

“I have been fortunate to assist in a small way, in the transformation of many and thank the Almighty God that many ideas, concepts, dreams and actions for positive change continue to evolve in our precious Vieux Fort North,” he observed.

According to Jn Baptiste, Miss Perpie is a reflection of many of the youth in Saint Lucia and indeed in Vieux Fort North.

He disclosed that she had a challenging start to her young life, had to embrace her family and continue to try over and over to keep her dreams in focus.

The Vieux Fort North MP noted that as the President of the Saint Lucia Labour Party Youth Organization and President of the Vieux Fort North environmental youth group Y.E.L.P, she demonstrates resilience and determination in the face of challenges and continuous personal rebuilding.

“Thanks to the Saint Lucia Labour Party. Congratulations Shermean. It is possible, it really is possible,” Jn Baptiste concluded.